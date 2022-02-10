The Loeries top dog rating

In an industry with an abundance of benchmarks, the annual Loeries rankings is a key point of reference for brands looking to increase their market visibility. And for the first time a three-year performance table has been published that allows the marketing community to assess advertising agencies’ sustainable excellence.

One marketing director tells the FM: "An agency can shoot the lights [out] in one year with a single campaign and then disappear by the next. I’m always looking for a partner that maintains a constant presence, and prefer not to work with one single-badge client."

Of course, some agencies choose not to enter the competition. But most mainstream ad agencies do, and the marketing community generally accepts a Loeries accolade as credible. Increasingly more brands are looking at awards success as a key pitch-and account-winning requirement.

The rankings are based on a points allocation. For a Grand Prix, 300 points are given, for gold 110 points, for silver 40 and for bronze 15.

Only two agencies have made the top five for the three years in a row — Joe Public, which topped the list on all occasions, and TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, which was second in 2021 and third in the previous two years.

Another high performer is The Odd Number, which finished third in the latest rankings and second in 2020. In 2019 the agency was ranked 17th. It has been in business only since 2015 and has worked on brands that include Adcock Ingram, FNB and KFC.