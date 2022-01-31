2021 Loeries official rankings released

Joe Public United has been ranked the No 1 agency for Africa and the Middle East in the overall Loeries official ranking for the fourth year in a row.

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris SA ranks in second position, with Havas Middle East taking the third spot.

Joe Public United retains the top spot in the overall regional agency group for the second year in a row, while TBWA\ rises three spots to take the second position and King James Group rises by five spots to take the third position.

The top-ranked brand for 2021 is Chicken Licken, retaining the top spot for three years in a row, with Nissan taking the second spot and Walmart-owned Massdiscounters coming in third.

The overall ranking by agency in the medium-size category sees The Odd Number on top, followed by Mullenlowe MENA in second position and Serviceplan MEA in third.

The Open Window moves from the sixth position to first in 2021 for top educational institutions, while The Animation School moves to second and IIE-Vega moves to third in 2021.

In the production company overall ranking, Romance comes first, followed by Jack Morton in second position and Giant Films in third.

The Loeries Official Rankings, which this year are supported by TikTok, offer a comprehensive overview of the annual performance across the brand communications industry throughout Africa and the Middle East. The rankings list the top brands, agencies and production companies, as well as performance by individuals and companies in specialist focus areas.

The full 2021 Loeries Official Rankings can be downloaded at loeries.com