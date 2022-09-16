Sunday Times GenNext winners announced

The survey remains the leading barometer of what SA’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals
Nike has maintained its perennial popularity with SA’s youth, claiming a ninth consecutive Overall Coolest Brand Award, while also bagging the Coolest Clothing Brand Award and the Coolest Footwear Brand Award at the 18th Sunday Times GenNext Awards.
BMW was placed second overall, while adidas moved into third spot overall from its seventh position in 2021.
The winners across 70 categories of the Sunday Times GenNext survey, conducted by Yellowwood, were announced during a hybrid celebration on 15 September 2022.
The survey remains the leading barometer of what SA’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals. The 2022 survey polled 5,933 young people aged 8-13 years (tweens), 14-18 years (teens), 18-24 years (young adults) and 25-30 years (young professionals).
This year new categories that reflect rapid innovation and consumer technology adoption were introduced: coolest online accommodation booking site (winner: Trivago) and coolest savings & investment platform (winner: Capitec). Another new category reflects young people’s strong desire to make a difference: coolest brand that cares about the community (winner: KFC).
In addition to polling consumer brand preference, the survey also polls youth about the personal brands of celebrities, entertainers and sportspeople. World Cup-winning Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi was once again given the Coolest Local Sportsperson Award, while Somizi Mhlongo won the Coolest Online Influencer Award.
Metro FM once again triumphed as the coolest radio station, with The River being named the coolest local TV programme.
The Sunday Times GenNext is presented in association with headline sponsors Gautrain Management Agency and Brand South Africa, with Yellowwood as research partner and Standard Bank, Mercedes-Benz, Proudly South African, Doritos, Telkom, Pin Pop, McDonald’s and Cliff Central as corporate partners. The Sunday Times GenNext Awards event and webinar series is managed by Arena Events. Past webinars can be viewed here
The Sunday Times GenNext supplement will be published in the Sunday Times on 18 September 2022.
For the full list of winners click here.
For the ninth consecutive year Nike has claimed the Overall Coolest Brand award in the Sunday Times GenNext Awards, the leading barometer of what SA’s youth find on-trend and aspirational.
Sunday Times GenNext winners announced
The big take-out:
