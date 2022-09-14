Category finalists of the 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Awards announced

The idea of quantified creativity brings together an analysis and application of data combined with creativity to deliver great campaign
The finalists across each of the 69 categories of the 18th annual Sunday Times GenNext survey have been announced. The winners will be celebrated during an online awards event on September 15 2022.
The Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what SA’s youth find on trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals.
The survey, conducted by Yellowwood, has previously been limited to SA youths between the ages of eight and 23, but for the third time also includes a sample population of young professionals, aged 25 to 30 years. Just short of 6,000 youth and young professionals across the country were polled during the 2022 survey period.
Eben Gewers, head of advertising sales and trade marketing at Arena Holdings — which owns Sunday Times GenNext — says: “The 2022 survey results will serve as the most accurate ‘before’ snapshot of youth brand perception from a pre-lockdown, pre-Covid period. It gives marketers a unique benchmark for measuring attitude shifts that may happen because of the hardships many will face, and how these will shape their spending priorities in a post-lockdown economic recovery period.”
The survey also recognises youth perception of personal brands of sports and entertainment celebrities. “High-profile individuals like sports stars, musicians, and actors play a huge role in youth culture, and it will be very interesting to see which of those celebrated in the 2022 survey results will maintain their good favour and continue to serve as responsible role models during this crucial time for our country,” says Gewers.
Sunday Times GenNext is presented in association with Yellowwood.
Register to watch the Sunday Times GenNext Awards online by clicking here.
For information on sponsorship and activation opportunities at the 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Awards, contact Cortney Hoyland at hoylandc@arena.africa.
