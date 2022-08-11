The Radio Awards #MyStation competition for 2022 receives a record number of votes

With just 2% of the ad business, they are collaborating to get more of the work
The 12th iteration of The Radio Awards has drawn a record of more than 1.1-million MyStation votes from radio listeners across the country. This number exceeds the achievement of just under 880,000 entries in 2021.
The MyStation competition gives listeners the opportunity to vote for their favourite station and to stand the chance of winning an incredible prize. Listeners vote online at no charge by completing the voting form at www.radioawards.co.za.
The name of the lucky listener who wins the R40,000 cash prize will be announced on September 14 via the official Radio Awards website and on social media pages.
The results of the voting will determine the winners of two separate MyStation awards: the Most Votes award for the station that generates the highest number of online votes and the Most Loyal Listener award for the station that has the most votes as a ratio of its audience numbers.
This year’s awards programme received more than 1,700 entries across general and nomination categories from 173 radio stations and podcasters nationwide. This number surpasses the achievement of 1,500 entries received in 2021.
“The awards continue to go from strength to strength, and it has been fantastic to see the enthusiasm that stations have displayed this year. We are delighted about the level of industry participation, and we look forward to hosting yet another show-stopping awards event,” says Taryn Westoby, general manager of Arena Events, which manages and owns The Radio Awards.
Judging of the general category entries by an adjudication body of 40 broadcast and media industry professionals began on June 14.
The results will be reviewed by BDO SA, which has been appointed as the auditor of The 2022 Radio Awards. BDO SA is a global organisation that extends across 167 countries, with 7 offices and 1,400 professionals in SA.
The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 26. Further information about the awards will be communicated in due course.
The Radio Awards #MyStation competition for 2022 receives a record number of votes
