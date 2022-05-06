×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Insights

It’s time for station managers to nominate their unsung heroes for the 2022 Radio Awards!

06 May 2022 - 10:15
Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

The station manager’s choice category of the Radio Awards was introduced in 2020 and aims to recognise individuals operating behind the scenes – unsung heroes – for their contributions to radio in SA.

The nomination process runs until 20 May 2022. 

Here’s how station managers can cast their nominations:

  • To receive a secure link to the online nomination portal, station managers can contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa.
  • Nominations can be made only by the station manager, and nominees must be 18 years or older.
  • All station employees are eligible for a nomination, irrespective of whether they’re full-time, part-time or temporary employees.
  • No more than three nominations may be submitted per station.
  • Station managers must complete the nomination form by providing a 200-word motivation before submitting the entry via the portal.
  • They have until 20 May to submit their nominations for this category.

The Radio Awards advisory board will adjudicate nominations based on the following criteria: credibility, fellowship, work commitment and personal performance as an unsung hero. Finalists in the station manager’s choice category will be announced on the www.radioawards.co.za website, as well as by direct notification to the relevant station managers. The winner of the Station Manager’s Choice award will be announced on at the 2022 Radio Awards event.

Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, which owns the Radio Awards, says: “The success of radio stations often relies on the hard work and commitment of people who operate in the background and who are generally not the familiar faces and voices that audiences come to know. They’re the individuals who keep the wheels turning and the morale high, and who know how to get things done.”

For enquiries about the station manager’s choice category, please contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa 

Stay tuned for the latest updates and news on social media by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, using #SARadioAwards.

Radio Awards: tuning in to winning

Knowing the audience is key to success in the radio industry
News & Insights
2 weeks ago

The Radio Awards MyStation competition is officially open!

Vote for your favourite radio station and stand a chance to win R40,000
News & Insights
3 weeks ago

Radio thriving in SA as podcasts grow

Audio, in its many forms, is becoming increasingly popular as people suffer from screen fatigue
News & Insights
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The future of PR is about strategic intent
News & Insights
2.
Joseph Hundah joins Rogerwilco board
News & Insights
3.
What differentiates truly effective and creative ...
News & Insights
4.
Saving on insurance while volunteering
News & Insights
5.
What do Dick’s flop, Coco’s tan and Elon’s ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.