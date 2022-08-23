How to start a marketing agency

Triple Eight’s vision has always been embedded in a world of purposeful brands, even long before this became the trend it is today, writes CEO Sarika Modi
What I loved about the advertising industry was how fast-moving it is (most of the time) and how quickly ideas can transition to action that can be spread at scale. It’s an industry that continues to lead huge changes in the world, affecting how people think and behave, being the driving force behind social movements and even affecting politics.
The agency I wanted to start would drive strong profits for brands while being conscious of how they affect communities and the planet. This shaped the name Triple Eight – it is a merging of the concept of the triple bottom-line and 888. Together, Triple Eight brings good fortune to people, planet and profits for brands. I believe strongly that brands play an incredibly important role in changing the world for the better.
Triple Eight’s vision has always been embedded in a world of purposeful brands, even long before this became the trend it is today.
This year our company turned 10. With that we celebrate the incredible growth and amazing experience we have had and the changes that are now taking place in our business and the world.
Today, Triple Eight is a pioneer in developing brand purpose and innovation. We have won over 33 local and international awards in the past three years alone.
We have embraced digital transformation, developing innovative platforms to drive sales and loyalty for our clients while making a real and positive difference in the lives of ordinary people, from our development of the world’s first WhatsApp mathbot to our work on the Cadbury Generosity campaign.
With a client portfolio that spans Unilever, P&G, Reckitt, Nestlé, Kellogg’s, Mondelēz, Coca-Cola, Simba and over 85 brands, we are proud to have helped the leading brands in the world make life a whole lot better across the continent, with more than 300-million social impact impressions directly recorded through our programmes.
Our partnerships with the departments of health and basic education enable us to support clients and communities in programmes that improve health and education.
We have grown from a below-the-line agency to an integrated marketing and communications agency. Probably the most significant addition to the business is our research and empathy centre – giving us a solid foundation for the development of strategies and creative that drives stronger return on investment for our clients and impact for customers and communities.
Our purpose as an agency is all about empowering people and communities. Over the past 10 years, my greatest pride has been that Triple Eight remains a women-led and -empowered team, having invested in growing and developing women talent within the organisation. We are a close-knit, dedicated sisterhood with a common purpose and a love for what we do.
And now, while the industry is growing towards our own vision, we are looking ahead and have again refined our positioning, moving from a purpose-led agency to the marketing agency for conscious capitalists. So as we embark on the start of a new decade in our path, we are looking forward to continued partnerships with conscious capitalists who feel as passionate as we do about work that creates joy and makes a difference in the lives of all our people.
Sarika is the CEO at Triple Eight
