In 2016, Vox Telecom, an end-to-end technology provider, acquired a majority shareholding in Everlytic and so welcomed us to the Vox family. The acquisition by Vox is the next chapter in our story, as we work with them to bring our unique services to even more customers across the country.



Why choose us?

Everlytic is the leading Marketing Cloud Software solution in South Africa. Every day hundreds of top South African and international companies use our software to send millions of messages to their customers and subscribers. With our bulk and production email and SMS engines you can manage all of your digital communications from one central hub. Whether it be newsletters and notifications, to statements and system generated messages, Everlytic is the leader in ensuring top delivery rates.