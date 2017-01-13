Everlytic
Directors:
Walter Penfold (CEO)
Who we are
Prefix Technologies (Pty) Ltd is the company behind Everlytic. Established in 2004, Prefix is a level 2 BEE contributor and our software is 100% built in South Africa by our team of talented software engineers. We strive to be the best in the world at what we do and benchmark ourselves against international competitors from across the globe. With our head office in Johannesburg and another office in Cape Town, we are in the hub of South Africa’s big business districts. We are a team of young, dynamic and innovative people who ensure you have a top-notch piece of software and an excellent customer experience.
In 2016, Vox Telecom, an end-to-end technology provider, acquired a majority shareholding in Everlytic and so welcomed us to the Vox family. The acquisition by Vox is the next chapter in our story, as we work with them to bring our unique services to even more customers across the country.
Why choose us?
Everlytic is the leading Marketing Cloud Software solution in South Africa. Every day hundreds of top South African and international companies use our software to send millions of messages to their customers and subscribers. With our bulk and production email and SMS engines you can manage all of your digital communications from one central hub. Whether it be newsletters and notifications, to statements and system generated messages, Everlytic is the leader in ensuring top delivery rates.