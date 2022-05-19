×

SA ad agency goes global

19 May 2022 - 05:00
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Fast-growing local ad agency Clockwork Media is expanding its global operation and believes there is an untapped opportunity for SA agencies to operate at global level.

Co-CEO and founder Tom Manners says: “We have a wealth of incredible creative talent and are well positioned in terms of geography to service clients in Europe and the UK, not to mention an attractive cost positioning when compared with established overseas creative shops.” 

Clockwork has been servicing Xbox for five years out of SA, and managing the brand’s digital and social channels globally has recently won it business from Peroni, Veet and Hotter.

