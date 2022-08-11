With just 2% of the ad business, they are collaborating to get more of the work
Driven by growing frustration at being sidelined from mainstream commercial accounts and by their failure to get onto more global brand pitch lists, more than 50 black-owned advertising and marketing agencies have banded together to form a new grouping, Black Agencies Network Association (Bana).
Annual brand communications spend in SA is in the region of R58bn, and Bana claims black-owned agencies get just over R1bn of that — about 2%. That needs to change and the playing field needs levelling, says the association...
Black agencies show clout
