Kidfluence 2.0: SA children lead influence on household purchase decisions

This presents an opportunity for brands to be more inclusive of children’ perspectives and opinions and pay attention to the dynamic of today’s families — collaborative and support of each other. Children are valued within today’s families and should not be underestimated. They can be experts and masters of persuasion when it comes to household purchases.

SA children are also eagerly using their own money to purchase big and small ticket items. With money received for doing chores, doing well at school, birthdays, allowances, or selling toys, children are emerging with a lot of spending power.

On average, and among the online population in SA, children have an allowance of about R65 a week to spend. Globally, children are receiving a total of $894m on average each week — which is a significant amount of spending money to purchase items.

Whether children see products online, in-store or somewhere else, they understand and value specific brands. A staggering 85% of SA children told us that they only choose certain brands and 67% said it is worth paying more for a brand or product they prefer.

This indicates that children are aware and up to date on brands in SA and beyond. In fact, in their formative years, they already form opinions about which brands they prefer, and they understand the value of premium brands. This emphasises just how important children are to brands and businesses, both as consumers in their own right but also as influencers of those around them.

Additionally, today’s children are very engaged and open to brand messaging. Most SA children say they enjoy watching adverts for products that they like, and they follow certain brands, especially on social media. Interestingly, SA children are more loyal to brands than their global counterparts.

What does this mean for SA brands? They need to be more inclusive of children’s perspectives and opinions. Children have a significant amount of influence in decisions around both small and big purchases in the household. Brands can leverage this path to purchase, in various categories. Our Nickelodeon content and marketing strategies have been inspired by the research we conduct to ensure as a channel we become more accurate in depicting the current family dynamics and the research indicates there is an opportunity for more brands to do the same.

From the ViacomCBS Networks Africa perspective, co-viewership between children and parents for content is at its pinnacle, which is an open opportunity for advertisers. This is more evident on children’ channels where we see as much as 50% of the viewership on these channels driven by parents ages 25+. This is an ideal environment for advertisers to communicate with families as a unit (rather than children and parents separately) and leverage the collaborative process that we see in families in an uncluttered advertising environment.

There’s significant value to engaging both children and adults in the household. Times and culture have evolved. A new generation of children and parents has emerged, and these collaborative households are taking more than the household decision-making process. There is a definite opportunity to communicate with families collectively, rather than as separate individuals.

About the author: Giuliana Dias is senior director: research & insights at ViacomCBS Networks Africa.

This article was paid for by ViacomCBS.