Invaluable mailer tips to boost your retail marketing engagement

During the new work-from-home era, the retail sector had to adapt to and adopt a flexible approach, with innovative strategies to adjust to new customer habits and behaviours.

This meant more focus on consumer experience as customer journeys occurred increasingly on digital platforms.

A dominant channel for communicating retail messaging is through email marketing, which continues to evolve as businesses experiment with different tactics and approaches to make their emails more interactive.

The best in retail marketing

Everlytic, SA’s largest digital messaging platform, partnered with behavioural communications firm BreadCrumbs Linguistics to analyse the top 50 mailers sent by retailers through the Everlytic platform in 2021.

The data was pulled from 2.4-billion bulk emails that retail clients sent during the year, with ranking done according to key engagement metrics, including open rates and click-through rates.

The report focuses on the linguistic elements that correlate with mailer engagement success using the framework of behavioural linguistics — a science that looks at how language influences action.

In direct mailer marketing, the action wanted is for mailer recipients to open the mailer and engage with the communication by clicking at least one link in the mailer.