M&C Saatchi Group SA chief Mike Abel honoured by Nelson Mandela University

The chief executive partner of M&C Saatchi Group SA, Mike Abel, has been awarded a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) 2021 Alumni Achievement Award for his contribution to the country's business and creative sectors.

The NMU Alumni Awards, held earlier this month, celebrate outstanding alumni who use their leadership and expertise to contribute to society while addressing complex challenges and having a positive impact on those around them.

Abel’s career spans more than three decades in different countries, building some of the biggest names in advertising. He cofounded M&C Saatchi Abel, the first creative company in M&C Saatchi Group SA, just more than a decade ago, and published the book Willing & Abel: Lessons from a Decade in Crisis, on the key lessons he learnt while building one of the most recognisable creative brands on the continent during a difficult 10 years in SA.

Abel’s belief that “the people with the best people win” has underpinned much of his leadership: investing in talented people and giving them the space to grow into industry leaders. This unrelenting orientation towards excellence has paid off handsomely, with all M&C Saatchi Group companies recognised as leaders in their fields and representing top brands on the continent while being demographically diverse and transformed.

“This university carries the name of the greatest South African to have lived, Nelson Mandela. And so, beyond it being a massive honour to receive this award, it is a massive responsibility to live the values and build on the legacy of our nation’s founding father,” said Abel at the awards ceremony.

“I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to NMU and the Alumni Association for bestowing this huge honour on me. I remember the university fondly, and it played an integral role in shaping my values, just as it continues to develop tomorrow’s leaders today.