Rogerwilco boosts its offering with launch of digital PR services

Full-service digital marketing agency Rogerwilco has launched a digital PR service within the agency.

The move aligns with the latest Agency Scope survey which showed that more than 80.2% of marketing professionals in SA rated digital capabilities as very important or important in their agency selection criteria — making it one of the leading criteria for which agencies are selected.

So significant is a digital capability within the perception and performance of creative agencies now, the marketing professionals surveyed deemed it an even more critical selection criterion than having no conflict within the same sector (80.2% vs 48.3%).

“Last year, Rogerwilco won the FM AdFocus SA Digital Agency of the Year Award. At the time, the agency mentioned growth initiatives in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond. Formalising Rogerwilco’s digital PR capability is one of these, while also adding to the scope of digital and other services now on offer to both existing and new clients,” says Rogerwilco CEO Charlie Stewart.

Offering digital PR alongside other services is set to enhance clients’ search marketing and brand awareness.