Rogerwilco boosts its offering with launch of digital PR services
‘The agency’s approach to digital PR will allow it to be targeted and intentional, with the added benefit of tracking the impact,’ says CEO Charlie Stewart
Full-service digital marketing agency Rogerwilco has launched a digital PR service within the agency.
The move aligns with the latest Agency Scope survey which showed that more than 80.2% of marketing professionals in SA rated digital capabilities as very important or important in their agency selection criteria — making it one of the leading criteria for which agencies are selected.
So significant is a digital capability within the perception and performance of creative agencies now, the marketing professionals surveyed deemed it an even more critical selection criterion than having no conflict within the same sector (80.2% vs 48.3%).
“Last year, Rogerwilco won the FM AdFocus SA Digital Agency of the Year Award. At the time, the agency mentioned growth initiatives in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond. Formalising Rogerwilco’s digital PR capability is one of these, while also adding to the scope of digital and other services now on offer to both existing and new clients,” says Rogerwilco CEO Charlie Stewart.
Offering digital PR alongside other services is set to enhance clients’ search marketing and brand awareness.
The Rogerwilco digital PR team includes content marketers, search engine optimisation (SEO) specialists, strategists, business analysts and data scientists. They all use in-house skills and systems to capitalise on the wealth of information already available in every digital footprint and enhance that for clients.
“PR is such an important element of the communications matrix for any business, but doing it digitally, with real insight and impact, is fundamentally different to its traditional approach,” says Stewart.
“Rogerwilco’s digital savvy, combined with its bespoke Wolf technology — a digital analysis and research tool — can offer innovation for chief marketing officers and lead marketers. The agency’s approach to digital PR will allow it to be targeted and intentional in their PR approach, with the added benefit of tracking the impact.”
In the Agency Scope survey, 51.7% of marketing professionals rated integrated services as very important or important when choosing an agency. Rogerwilco sees the launch of its new digital PR offering as an answer to this need.
This article was paid for by Rogerwilco.