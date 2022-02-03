Digital agency Rogerwilco hires innovative thought leader as strategist

Mongezi Mtati, a digital marketing genius who founded a business that propels brand campaigns into a brighter future, has been appointed as a strategist at award-winning SA digital agency Rogerwilco.

Rogerwilco is a full service digital agency with an obsession for results-orientated online marketing. And true to form with an obsession, its focus is on generating quantifiable results and breaking a sweat to make that cash grow.

As a skilled and experienced strategist, Mtati says he was attracted to Rogerwilco being an active innovator, creating tools such as the multi-award-winning WOLF competitive visibility tool that pinpoints the competitive landscape for clients.

Mtati’s innovative leadership in the growth of his own company, WordStart — a boutique digital marketing outfit that helps brands with their digital campaigns and strategy, while understanding the significance of data — made him the perfect fit for the position.

“Mtati fits into our vision of becoming an employer of choice and taking our place in the country’s top five independent agencies by 2025 in terms of people, reputation and revenue,” says Rogerwilco CEO Charlie Stewart.

It’s not just his strategy credentials that won Mtati the job; as an early proponent of social media, YouTube and TEDx, he has been focused on digital marketing since 2008.

He has built a global reputation for his entrepreneurial approach, which has seen him share a stage with Richard Branson. He was also part of the team that worked on Brand SA in the lead-up to the 2010 World Cup.

Mtati is a proactive thought leader and contributes regularly to news outlets, including media titles such as Daily Maverick, Entrepreneur and the now-defunct HuffPost, and industry channels such as Bizcommunity and MarkLives.

He also hosts The Lead Creative podcast which focuses on the creative, marketing and communication industries.

Mtati will take responsibility for Rogerwilco’s annual Township Marketing Report, produced for the first time last year in collaboration with Survey54 and Marketing Mix Conferences. It sits alongside the agency’s SA Digital Customer Experience Report.