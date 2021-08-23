Contactless payment: Inclusion comes to banking

The use of cash can be tied to findings from Merchant Machine which ranks SA as the 16th most unbanked country in the world, with 31% of the population without a bank account. A move toward cashless payments via smart devices or credit and debit cards runs the risk of even further marginalising the poor. Not everyone had the luxury of ordering groceries online in the middle of a pandemic - a small example of the problems created by being unbanked or underbanked.

Finding an inclusive solution

There needs to be a bridge between cash and contactless payments, and one of the ways this can be done is through QR codes. When first introduced, QR codes were slapped on everything but used by no one. However, in the past few years we’ve seen the innovative use of QR codes in the payment space, with SnapScan and Zapper locally making strong inroads to popular usage. Snapscan recently announced that its Wallet feature would allow peer-to-peer payments for Android and iOS users.

And here too the pandemic increased uptake, with local online payment gateway PayFast reporting a 412% increase in QR code payments for the year ending February 2021.

For banks, the rise of QR code payments allows an elegant solution to extend contactless payment options to the poor. For the underbanked and even unbanked, there’s the opportunity to be paid via QR code as we’ve seen with informal employers holding out a SnapScan code to be scanned.

More recently, an app called Tipped allows QR code payments to car guards to go directly to a free e-wallet. Money in the e-wallet in turn can be used to purchase airtime or electricity, to shop from select retailers, or for it to be transferred to a bank account.

Banks need to get their hands dirty

This precarious balancing act is not unique to SA. Many other countries are struggling to ensure that, while moving towards the convenience of contactless payments, the poor are not further marginalised, especially those who are unbanked.

The rise of TymeBank, having managed to secure three-million customers in just over two years, says a lot about the convenience and lower bank charges that digital banking affords. Similarly, QR codes and e-wallets hold excellent opportunities for the future - if our banks are truly willing to get stuck in.

The impetus for change should be seen as a challenge for the banks to come up with inclusive solutions, and sooner rather than later.

About the author: Charlie Stewart is Rogerwilco CEO.

This article was paid for by Rogerwilco.