Tracking for brand growth: the magic formula

The magic formula for brand growth exists... and it’s rooted in your brand tracker. Though this article won’t tell you what single action to take to grow your brand, it reveals the amalgam of indicators — a well-balanced mix of short and long-term indicators — that will point to the answer.

Systematic tracking leads to sustainable brand growth. The trick is to pay attention to the right signals and act and react quickly.

Order matters: Your brand tracker comes first

Diagnosis is like asking your brand: “What is wrong with you?” Your brand tracker should be your starting point to work out what’s going on before you build, tweak or revitalise your brand strategy.

When KFC and The National Lottery (UK) addressed a sales dip with rigorous diagnostics, they were hailed for their shrewd approach. But more importantly for them, they got to the source of the problem before they committed to fixing it. Rather than using advertising as the default answer, KFC boldly showed where the food came from and shook off the negative associations with its name, while The National Lottery kindled an emotional connection with the public by reaffirming its association with wider societal benefits.

Not all diagnosis is created equal

With an (un)spoken watchful eye on budget and a hovering trust deficit, the modern marketer perpetually strives to build marketing momentum and gain C-suite buy-in. The less fluffy they sound, the greater the chance the rest of their business will listen.

Imagine our modern marketer walking into the boardroom and saying: “Our brand diagnosis is telling us we can justify a 10% price premium by strengthening X brand image association, which translates to £8m+ EBITDA in the UK and £50m+ globally.”

This statement is simple yet insightful, multifactor-dependent yet specific. It’s the kind of language that dazzles and convinces in the boardroom; the kind of narrative that can only be derived from a thorough diagnosis: a range of data types and leading-edge analytics that work interchangeably to highlight the problem, draw attention to the answer, and serve as a course-correcting enabler for sustainable growth.

Revealed: The blended scorecard

Your brand is one of your business’s most valuable assets and your brand’s equity in the minds of consumers is a game-changing multiplier in determining your value. Thus, while conceptualising the finest performance mechanism for your brand, it’s crucial to include metrics that help you nudge equity at every stage of the tracking journey. Let’s cover each stage along with their optimum time frames for measurement:

Nudge your brand equity at every stage