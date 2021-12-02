TV commercials: do the viewers get the point?

South Africans are engaging less with television advertising even though they are spending more time watching — a fact that will lead brands to question the cost and efficacy of big-budget TV ads.

This is a key finding from new research done by insights and consulting company Kantar in its "Best Liked Ads" survey for the first two quarters of this year.

Kantar says: "Regardless of increased TV viewing hours in the past year, we see that consumers struggle to recall the ads they saw. Our data reveals that the average [rate of recall] in SA is on a continual decline, dropping from 22% in 2016 to 14% in 2020. So it’s high time we paid attention to what’s dominating that screen time and found ways to engage with the SA audience to ensure they remember the brands behind the stories."

But TV advertising cannot be consigned to the bin; the medium remains powerful and influential. Thinkbox, the marketing body for TV in the UK, says its latest data shows that TV remains a huge part of consumers’ lives and makes up nearly 70% of an average person’s day in video consumption, beating online content from YouTube and Facebook.

Natalie Botha, head of creative development at Kantar, says: "We know from testing hundreds and thousands of ads in SA that getting your message right is hard. Ads that are easy to understand and single-minded in their purpose, and that tell great stories, deliver better message takeouts to their audience. If the consumer loves the ad but cannot remember or recall the brand, you’ve wasted your money."

Kantar believes it’s time for a refresher on the purpose of advertising.