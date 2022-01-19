The MediaShop’s predictions for 2022

Load shedding, municipal coalitions, lockdown restrictions and mandatory vaccination policies promise to be persistent themes in 2022. Automated customer service journeys will continue to enhance linear media, from broadcast to online, driving audiences from e-commerce websites to large streams of search traffic as it aids social media conversations and purchasing behaviours simultaneously from online and offline sources. A general target audience’s erratic retail consumption behaviour between online and offline makes for agile business strategies.

In light of these trends, The MediaShop team provides a few insights into the year ahead.

Customised advertising

There is potential for customised advertising to go outside its digital realms to TV, says The MediaShop business unit manager Colin Ramparsadh. “Customised advertising has been perfected by Google and many other digital players. This type of customisation can work outside digital, and migrate to platforms like TV. Right now, DStv can sell its ads either by content (on specific programmes, like The Blacklist), by genre (travel and so forth), by bouquet (compact channels only) or by premium audiences. This is available via its Catch Up service and set top boxes.”

Geo-targeting by postal code or location is the next step in the process, which will ultimately mean marketers will be able to compete with digital ads – probably within the next two or three years, Ramparsadh adds.

Banking reward programmes

Contactless card payments will grow in popularity in 2022, along with payment transaction amounts increasing beyond the current R500 limit, says The MediaShop business unit manager Gareth Grant.

He predicts growth in nontraditional payment solution spaces such as Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay.

“We also can’t underestimate the importance of reward-based approaches for consumers. As we collectively continue to feel the financial pinch of Covid, along with rising fuel prices and looming interest rate hikes, banking reward programmes are set to continue to battle it out for the highest returns. Some banks are even bolting on other rewards, like breakfast and meal vouchers when you fill up your vehicle, while others are giving cash back. This space is set to become even more competitive as the banks battle it out for market share gains,” Grant says.

Streaming war

On the topic of entertainment marketing for 2022, The MediaShop business unit manager Louise Hefer predicts that the “streaming war” will continue and will most likely intensify, with new players entering the local market.

Suggestions regarding a mandated 30% local content for streaming services in SA will add another layer of complexity, if they go ahead. “We will have to wait and see how sustainable this will be for international players,” says Hefer. “If this mandate is implemented, we’ll most likely see a decrease in overall titles available as streaming services try to sustain the mandate instead of increasing local content – which in turn affects the offering available to viewers.”

Hefer points out that it’s easier than ever to “channel hop” between service providers, whether that’s streaming or digital-only platforms like YouTube.

“Consumers are getting used to watching what they want when they want it, and will move on if providers don’t offer that. This in turn will make it even more difficult to retain viewers on a long-term basis. This year the increase in movement of viewership between service providers will be highlighted – the determining factor being the content slate on offer. If your content slate isn’t competitive enough, viewers will move on,” says Hefer.

Travel

The big trend in the travel category is for marketers to increase their sustainable travel options, says The MediaShop business unit manager Muhle Hlabano.

“Nearly three in five travellers are willing to pay more for their trip in order to have a more sustainable outcome,” he says. “Altogether 73% of consumers would likely choose accommodation that has implemented sustainable practices, with 42% happy to shop at small, independent stores to support the local economy during their travels.”

Hlabano adds that some of the top environmental themes mentioned in guest reviews that relate to sustainable travel include concerns about single-use plastics and enquiries about improved recycling, electric car-charging facilities, LED light bulbs and renewable energy.

To survive and thrive this year rapid adaption is required. “Investing in social listening and reading data subjectively will be the smartest way to build strong relationships with customers,” Hlabano says.