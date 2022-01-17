Brands that resonate with consumers have stronger brand equity

Resonance is one of the most important elements when it comes to branding. A strong brand is built on the twin pillars of a competitively advantaged positioning and an emotive connection with a customer, says Nando’s chief marketing officer, Doug Place.

“Though that connection is insufficient on its own, it gives the brand the freedom to innovate its products and services beyond the functional reason that the customer is buying it for.”

Brands with deep roots that behave authentically and exist to serve a customer base are best positioned to deliver, and thus receive value from, their market, Place says, adding that without resonance, why should a customer pay any attention to a brand at all?

Building resonance starts with selling products that people want. Nando’s does this with a tasty and healthier menu inspired by deep Afro-Portuguese roots and by using a fun and interesting way to communicate with customers beyond traditional messages of product and price.

“The tone of voice we aim for is slick, smart, funny and uniquely South African,” says Place. “That already achieves a lot of brand resonance for our customers because we position our brand as with, and for, our consumers – not just aimed at them. We are their friends and family, operating in the same life landscape and influenced by the same challenges and opportunities as they are,” he says.

“In addition, when we create advertising, we start with a customer insight, where we try to position Nando’s as a brand that can shine a light on, alleviate, solve, support, or at least entertain the customer’s issue,” Place says, adding that the brand cares about the same things the country cares about – it’s proud when the country wins sports fixtures, sad when local heroes pass away and mad when those in charge don’t take care of things as best they can and should.