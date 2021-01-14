Advertising in 2021: Peeking above the parapet

After a year of diminishing work volumes, low returns, retrenchments and the implementation of survival strategies, the advertising industry is hoping for a better 2021 as clients start to lift their heads above the parapet.

Media agency Zenith predicts the global industry is set to grow by just under 6%. But the first quarter is going to be tough.

Karabo Songo, CEO of the Brave Group, says: "As revenues and budgets get tighter, client teams will start to shrink, placing major pressure on client/agency relationships." He says a continuing focus on the pandemic and economic disaster will result in social regeneration efforts in the industry slowing down, which means BEE will suffer.

Phumi Mashigo, founding partner of the Ignitive agency, says reduced budgets will be a boon for digital agencies given a huge rise in targeted and automated ad buying.