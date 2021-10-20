Redzone Channel

Top tips to get the most out of your Black Friday/Cyber Monday emails

20 October 2021 - 13:00

Leo Da Silva from Everlytic, South Africa’s leading multi-channel communication platform, shares four top tips to get the most out of your Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotional emails.

Leo Da Silva from Everlytic, South Africa’s leading multi-channel communication platform, shares four top tips to get the most out of your Black Friday / Cyber Monday promotional emails.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Dermot Latimer on why clients should choose ...
Redzone Channel
2.
Motheo Matsau: How does Ster-Kinekor survive in a ...
Redzone Channel
3.
SEDA’s Colin Leshou on SME marketing essentials
Redzone Channel

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.