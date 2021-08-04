News & Insights

Brand SA encourages all South Africans to show their support this Olympics

SA marks its eighth consecutive appearance at the Games in its post-apartheid era

04 August 2021 - 17:00
Sponsored
Best foot forward: Flag bearers Phumelela Luphumlo Mbande and Chad le Clos lead Team SA during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Picture: Getty Images/Matthias Hangst
Best foot forward: Flag bearers Phumelela Luphumlo Mbande and Chad le Clos lead Team SA during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Picture: Getty Images/Matthias Hangst

With the Olympics currently taking place in Tokyo, Japan, Brand SA has called on all citizens to show their support for the SA team in the “Land of the Rising Sun.

This Olympics, postponed by a year due to Covid-19, will be SA’s eighth consecutive appearance at the Games in its post-apartheid era, and its 20th overall in summer Olympic history.

Athletes are competing in a number of sporting disciplines across cycling, football, hockey and swimming as well as more niched sports such as sailing, skateboarding, BMX riding and surfing.

“Representing your country is the ultimate accolade and we couldn’t be prouder of the men and women who are wearing our flag, competing with the best of the best from across the globe,” says Sithembile Ntombela, Brand SA’s general manager of marketing.

“Having said that, all South Africans can represent their country, right here at home, by playing their part and supporting this team and showing the rest of the world what it means to be South African: courageous in the face of adversity, determination, humble in victory and gracious in defeat. This is the spirit of our nation at play!”

Join in the conversation with @Brand_SA and remember to #playyourpartSA and support the #SAteaminTokyo

This article was paid for by Brand SA.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Radio Awards winners announced
News & Insights
2.
WATCH: SA’s favourite ads from 1984–2018
News & Insights
3.
Making space for women of colour in the ...
News & Insights
4.
TBWA nails Build it’s new brand identity
News & Insights
5.
The Popi Act and its impact on marketing a small ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.