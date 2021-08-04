Brand SA encourages all South Africans to show their support this Olympics

With the Olympics currently taking place in Tokyo, Japan, Brand SA has called on all citizens to show their support for the SA team in the “Land of the Rising Sun.

This Olympics, postponed by a year due to Covid-19, will be SA’s eighth consecutive appearance at the Games in its post-apartheid era, and its 20th overall in summer Olympic history.

Athletes are competing in a number of sporting disciplines across cycling, football, hockey and swimming as well as more niched sports such as sailing, skateboarding, BMX riding and surfing.

“Representing your country is the ultimate accolade and we couldn’t be prouder of the men and women who are wearing our flag, competing with the best of the best from across the globe,” says Sithembile Ntombela, Brand SA’s general manager of marketing.

“Having said that, all South Africans can represent their country, right here at home, by playing their part and supporting this team and showing the rest of the world what it means to be South African: courageous in the face of adversity, determination, humble in victory and gracious in defeat. This is the spirit of our nation at play!”

Join in the conversation with @Brand_SA and remember to #playyourpartSA and support the #SAteaminTokyo

This article was paid for by Brand SA.