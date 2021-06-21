Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2021

“2020-21 has been a record year for brand growth, and despite many facing a difficult year, our research has again proven that strong brands deliver superior shareholder returns, are more resilient and recover more quickly,” says Nathalie Burdet, chief marketing officer of Kantar.

“With global e-commerce growing from 12% to 15% of all sales in 2020, it has been a positive year for brands involved in that value chain — from the retailers through to the couriers such as FedEx and UPS.

“However, we have also seen growth in industries where many were predicting challenges early in the pandemic. Apparel brands, for example, have collectively grown even more than media and entertainment brands in the ranking, and luxury brands, despite reduced travel and lockdowns globally, have refocused their energies and seen growth as a result.”