BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands reveals growing power and influence of tech

Amazon maintained its position as the world’s most valuable brand, growing 32% to $415.9bn. Having first entered the “BrandZ Global Top 100 Most Valuable Brands” ranking in 2006, Amazon’s value grew by almost $100bn this year and accounts for a third of the Top 100’s total growth.

Technology brands continued to dominate the top of the ranking, representing more than a third (37%) of brand value in the Top 100 and growing overall by 10%.

Apple maintained its position as the second-most valuable global brand (+14%, $352.2bn) while Microsoft regained the number three position (+30%, $326.5bn) ahead of Google (+5%, $323.6bn) at number four, due to the growth of its cloud-enabled workplace ecosystem that incorporates Office365 and Microsoft Teams, allowing people to maintain “business as usual” during the lockdown.

Asian brands represented a quarter of the Top 100 brands, including 17 Chinese brands. Alibaba (+16%, number six, $152.5bn) was the most valuable Chinese brand with internet services giant Tencent (+15%, number seven, $151bn) one place behind.

This year’s BrandZ Top 100 showed that innovation and creativity are key drivers of growth as people spend more time online. One of the most exciting new brands, short video-sharing social network TikTok (number 79, $16.9bn) was the highest new entry this year, offering lighthearted, entertaining user-generated content.

“Brand building, at the core of BrandZ, continues making sense and cents as a business investment, and it is phenomenal to see growth in spite of the economic ravages of Covid-19. A global perspective for marketers is critical, as sometimes we can be too locally introspective, forgetting that our consumers are informed, involved and inspired by global brands.

"How exciting to see that innovation and creativity is driving the bottom line, demonstrating that is not just about data and tech, but the impact of the human spirit in the mix. TikTok shows us that brands do not even have to infuse creativity themselves but instead, as an enabler of creativity, allows the brand to connect with the hearts and minds of people,” says Ivan Moroke, Kantar SA CEO, Insights division.