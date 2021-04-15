The 20 most creative and effective ads of 2020

Throughout 2020, Kantar, the world’s leading data-driven insights and consulting company, tested more than 10,000 adverts for clients around the world.

Kantar reveals the adverts that performed most effectively. What makes the Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards different from other creativity awards is that consumers are the jury.

Kantar’s Covid-19 Barometer research showed people wanted advertising to continue during the pandemic, as it provided a sense of normalcy at a time of 24-hour Covid news cycles. Further research showed that, for the most part, consumers were processing content the same way they did before.

Advertisers that held their resolve and invested in their brand during the creative investment downturn were rewarded for their bravery.

To view the most creative and effective ads of 2020, click here