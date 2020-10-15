Radio tops ranking

Radio took the lead as medium of choice for new telecoms sector commercials in September, brand intelligence agency Ornico says.

Ornico tracked and analysed almost 100 new commercials in the sector and found most were radio ads, with television ads taking second place. This was followed by print and outdoor advertising. Vodacom, Huawei, MTN, Samsung and Telkom between them accounted for most of the new commercials in September; the majority of brands had fewer than five new executions.

Advertising spend on TV in September, according to media planning company Telmar, shows that Vodacom, MTN, Samsung and music app Joox invested more than R10m with a varying number of ads.