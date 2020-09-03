Redzone Channel

The power of radio in a time of crisis

03 September 2020 - 09:00
Picture: 123RF/TZIDO
Picture: 123RF/TZIDO

Is radio holding its own through the Covid-19 pandemic? The National Association of Broadcasters and its members on the power of radio in a time of crisis unpacked how commercial radio broadcasters delivered by rising to the contagion. A few notable radio case studies were shared and the value of traditional media in a multi-platform ecosystem was explored.

Is Radio holding its own through the Covid-19 pandemic?

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FM Redzone digital discussion: How the fast food ...
Redzone Channel

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.