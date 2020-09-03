The power of radio in a time of crisis
03 September 2020 - 09:00
Is radio holding its own through the Covid-19 pandemic? The National Association of Broadcasters and its members on the power of radio in a time of crisis unpacked how commercial radio broadcasters delivered by rising to the contagion. A few notable radio case studies were shared and the value of traditional media in a multi-platform ecosystem was explored.
