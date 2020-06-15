HDI merges with Yellowwood

In an effort to ensure greater efficiencies within the group, TBWA\SA announced this week that it was merging HDI Youth Consultancy with its marketing insights and strategy business, Yellowwood. The combined business will be headed by Yellowwood MD Refilwe Maluleke.

The group says the merger, which was apparently planned before the pandemic, creates an opportunity for more compelling and meaningful insights, given Yellowwood’s expertise when it comes to providing strategic thinking. Though HDI’s business model – based as it was on activations and experiential – had become dated in the current environment, its youth insights continue to add value to brands targeting this segment of the market.

Yellowwood will be taking over both HDI’s Junior Board of Directors panel as well as the Sunday Times Gen Next survey. Gen Next’s field research for the 2020 survey was conducted pre-lockdown. However, rather than only revealing those brands supported by the youth, Maluleke says Yellowwood will be extending the survey to find insights and trends in the data collected as well as augmenting and contextualising research results to a greater extent than has previously occurred.

Eben Gewers, head of advertising sales at Arena Holdings, says he welcomes news of the merger. "We’ve become increasingly accustomed to rapid change and innovation, and this reflects in the incorporation of HDI into Yellowwood. Sunday Times Gen Next has been supported by the research conducted by HDI for the past 16 years, providing a very important service to the brand marketing and advertising industries, and we’re excited to take it forward with Yellowwood.”

For more information on the Sunday Times Gen Next Awards, click here.

For information on sponsorship and activation opportunities at the 2020 Sunday Times Gen Next Awards, please contact Cortney Hoyland.