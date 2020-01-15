New category launches in the Sunday Times Gen Next Survey

The Sunday Times Gen Next Awards take place in June 2020. This year, a new category is launching, which will cover the 25- to 30-year-old age group and provide insights into this market as they enter a phase of “firsts” – the first time they buy a car or a home, invest in insurance or start a family.

Bongani Chinkanda, CEO of HDI Youth Marketeers, the company responsible for conducting the research that informs the Gen Next Survey, says the new category will add more value for clients, providing an assessment as to whether the work they are doing in this age group translates into conversion and ongoing consumption. For example, if a person opened an account with a particular bank as a teenager, will they continue to use that bank as they grow older? Ultimately, it answers questions around the “stickiness” of the work that a brand is doing.

“HDI, in partnership with the Sunday Times, will be launching the Gen Next Youth Segmentation Model based on demographic and psychographic data around four groups: kids, teens, young adults and the 25-30 segment,” Chinkanda says.

In the 25-30 segment, the research will also look at what he calls “dark categories” such as smoking and sexual behaviour. “In addition, it will challenge HDI to test theories such as the belief that the youth are living at home with their parents for longer due to the tough economy.”

With a new year, new trends in the youth marketing space are set to appear, Chinkanda adds. For example, while digital is now fully entrenched in marketing strategies, he believes it will be interesting to see how brands will make use of development trends around WhatsApp and TikTok in their youth marketing plans.