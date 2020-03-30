Sunday Times Gen Next postponed due to Covid-19

Arena Events, host of the 2020 Sunday Times Generation Next Survey, has decided in conjunction with research partner HDI Youth Consultancy to postpone this year’s conference, interactive showcase and awards event until August 21 2020. It was originally set to take place on June 4. This is in light of SA’s 21-day lockdown, which has been imposed to try to halt the rapid spread of Covid-19 across the country.

The cancellation has been implemented in a bid to provide the government with more time to combat the virus. That said, communications about Sunday Times Gen Next and the opportunities it provides for brands will continue over the next few weeks.

In the meantime, Bongani Chinkanda, CEO of HDI, has made a host of insightful articles on youth culture, youth trends and tribes available to keep marketers in the loop until the conference.

This year Sunday Times Gen Next will be focusing on three trends, which Chinkanda says are central to the SA youth market: tensions, tribes and trends. Both brands and marketers can look forward to important insights about the trends driving the youth market in 2020, as well as the best ways to communicate with this market and importantly, new ways of segmenting it according to the youth’s buying patterns and behaviours as opposed to their LSM groups.

A new category of research will be launched in the survey this year – Young Professionals. This category focuses on the habits of people between the ages of 25 and 30. The new category will shed light on what people of this age group choose to spend their money on as well as their motivations, identities and overall contribution to brands.

For information on sponsorship and activation opportunities at the 2020 Sunday Times Gen Next Awards please contact Cortney Hoyland on hoylandc@arena.africa.