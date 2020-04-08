How brands should behave during the Covid-19 pandemic

Much as President Cyril Ramaphosa did for South Africans at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, brands have the opportunity to inspire their markets during this time by choosing people over profits. It will connect brands and business to the hearts of SA consumers.

Going dark now would put brands in danger of being outmaneuvered by competitors who have figured out how to continue marketing without being opportunistic. What is required here is a relook at channel mix and focus, and activating in a compelling, useful or entertaining way.

In the face of the giant social enemy that is Covid-19, there is an opportunity to think differently and connect with consumer’s hearts in a way they will remember. Brands which do not yet have an extrinsic or emotional connection that guides what they stand for should take the opportunity to create that connection now, while stronger brands should focus on innovation and creativity.

Chief creative officer at VMLY&R South Africa, Ryan McManus, comments that work should not stop. “It needs to be adapted, but people are still consuming a lot of media, and brands play an important role in their lives, whether functionally (food, toilet paper, banking, delivery) or as light entertainment to share.”

Marketing has a role now as brands allow powerful connections, not just to consumers but between consumers, by enabling them to connect with each other. The key is purpose. There are many new occasions for brands to make the first move: the home office, increased family time, cooking, gardening, home gyms and e-learning. Think about how your brands fit into these as part of the new reality. In the current situation, brands have the opportunity to demonstrate their purpose by solving problems.