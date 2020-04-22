How Covid-19 will affect advertising and brand communications industries

The role of advertising and brand communications will be forever altered by the recent Covid-19 pandemic. It won’t be business as usual post this crisis. Instead brands will need to find ways to better serve their communities in a way that takes humanity forward.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns imposed by many countries around the world will have a long-lasting effect on consumer habits. What we have learned to value during this pandemic is family, friendships and human connections over material possessions. Rampant materialism will no longer be celebrated to the same extent that it has enjoyed in the past.

During the lockdown consumers have learned to make do with less and this habit will persist post the crisis. Consumers will start to question their purchases more carefully and be more mindful of how they spend their money.

Online shopping saw a surge during the lockdown, even amongst those who have previously been hesitant to embrace it. The challenge for brands post this crisis will be to marry their digital and physical brand experiences.

The crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was an opportunity for brands to live their purpose authentically. Some got it right, many did not. Those that failed to live an authentic purpose – or even worse, tried to capitalise on the situation – will ultimately fail to retain consumer loyalty and support.

As far as the advertising industry is concerned I predict that clients will walk away from agencies they can’t relate to. At the same time, agencies will walk away from clients that don’t respect their input. Trust, connections and connectivity will be highly valued, while the ability to deliver timeously will continue to be paramount.

More than merely offering superficial communication services, agencies that thrive will be those that take the time to develop a deep understanding of their clients’ business, the strategy driving that business and are emotionally attuned to where their clients are going.