Brands can help to inspire and support consumers during Covid-19

In a new and unprecedented world, brands that have a clear-cut definition of their purpose will fare best in terms of navigating and surviving the landscape, while supporting their customers during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

At a recent FM Redzone digitised event, Arye Kellman, co-founder and chief creative officer at Tilt, interviewed Abey Mokgwatsane, managing executive of brand and communication at Vodacom, about how brands can help South Africans at this time.

Brands should be thinking about their role and purpose in the lives of their consumers, as well as in terms of making society a better place, said Mokgwatsane. Those brands that can prove utility value to both their customers and the world will come out on top.

He pointed out an interesting focus on spiritualisation and the forging of new connections during this pandemic. Covid-19 has accelerated the interface between the digital economy and spiritual connections, he said.

Of course, it’s more challenging for brands that are not able to operate under the lockdown regulations to share their purpose and utility, such as restaurants or fast-food outlets. That said, while essential services may have an easier time of proving their purpose, there is space for all brands to play a role, Mokgwatsane said. He used the example of engaging with employees, important stakeholders of any brand. “This is a time when employees are anxious about their futures, with questions about how the brand will treat them when they’re vulnerable,” he said. “In addition, there are a number of organisations that have been able to repurpose parts of their value chains to make masks or ventilators, for example.”

In the case of Vodacom, Mokgwatsane said the purpose of the brand is, and always has been, connectivity. “Most of our employees recognise the fundamental role they have to play in keeping society connected to the flow of information they need at this time. This remains our key purpose, despite the fact that there is a change in the way in which people are connecting.”

Covid-19 may have accelerated certain Vodacom campaigns, but hasn’t actually changed the organisation’s marketing strategy. The telecommunications environment has long had to be hard-wired for agility, he said, adding that Vodacom’s position has shifted from a purely mobile player to a tech company that drives connection.

Vodacom recently forged a partnership with Discovery to provide free medical consultations to subscribers, for the first time playing in the telemedicine space. Vodacom’s ConnectU is another free service portal which provides, among other offerings, online e-schooling featuring the grade R to grade 10 syllabuses.

Vodacom, Mokgwatsane said, operates according to three key drivers to survive: speed, agility and scale. While a number of the business’s initiatives were already in the pipeline, they may have been accelerated in response to the lockdown with more immediate executions. Budget allocated to platforms such as out of home have been redirected towards digital, social and USSD, as well as customer experience, which is more relevant for the brand in the current environment.

Brands that are intent on helping their customers during this crisis should have a clear purpose, he said. “If a brand’s purpose is clear, even if the circumstances change, the purpose will remain constant. Covid-19 is merely another environment in which to fulfil that purpose, which can be applied to any environment.”