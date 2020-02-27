WAN-IFRA endorses the 2020 Future of Media Conference

The World Association of News Publishers, WAN-IFRA, has announced its endorsement of the Future of Media Conference which is being presented by Arena Holdings on July 23 2020 in Parktown, Johannesburg. The conference attracts the country’s leading marketing, media, branding and advertising strategists as they engage on various aspects affecting the media industry today.

WAN-IFRA has 60 national association members representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries, and aims to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world. The organisation drives the conversation on the future of independent news publishing while promoting editorial quality and professional practice.

Vincent Peyrègne, CEO of WAN-IFRA, says: “Everything we do at WAN-IFRA is because we believe that freedom of expression is a fundamental right, a touchstone of all our freedoms, and press freedom enhanced by solid independent news publishing companies as one of its fundamental pillars. Strengthening an ecosystem where marketing, media and advertising leaders can work together and discuss the various aspects that are affecting the industry, including the tech evolution that drives the future of media, is one of our core missions.”

He adds: “We are clearly pivoting into a situation in the digital economy where users understand that good journalism has value and where publishers understand that new forms of collaboration and alliances will be absolutely essential to achieve sustainable profitability. We need to encourage all the places where those exchanges take place, where an ecosystem crystallises, where ideas and people meet, where emulators cross paths. The Future of Media Conference is one of these places. We are glad and proud to join and support the event to convey this message and grow our community of partners in the region so they can access the unique resources and professional services that we provide to our members worldwide to help their businesses prosper.”

Eben Gewers, head of advertising sales at Arena Holdings, which presents the Future of Media Conference as part of the group’s commitment to the development of SA’s media industry, values the endorsement from WAN-IFRA. “We believe there has never been a more important time for the media to reflect on its role and future in society – not only from an ethical perspective, but from one in which technology is rapidly evolving and where publishers and advertisers need to ensure they keep themselves relevant and in the game. Arena is itself an organisation which has made a significant transition from being a predominantly print-based publisher to become the country’s second-largest online publisher, by embracing technology to ensure the highest-quality content is available to every South African. We are deeply appreciative of WAN-IFRA’s endorsement of the Future of Media Conference, and the value it brings to the industry.”

The Future of Media Conference lineup and agenda can be found on the event website: www.quicklink.co.za/fom

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Cortney Hoyland at hoylandc@arena.africa. To register interest in participating as a speaker or to book tickets, please contact Jade Fleishman at fleishmanj@arena.africa.

For more information about WAN-IFRA, visit www.wan-ifra.org