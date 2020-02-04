The 2020 Future of Media conference seals joint headline partnership with Vodacom

The Future of Media Conference, which is set to take place in Parktown, Johannesburg, in July, has announced that Vodacom will be the joint headline partner at the event.

The partnership is a synergistic one, says Abey Mokgwatsane, managing executive for brand marketing and communications at Vodacom. “SA is a predominantly mobile market in which Vodacom plays a leading role, both as a telecommunications and a mobile technology company. While the partnership may not be evident at first glance, with Facebook and Google seen as the primary access points for digital audiences, SA’s mobile-first culture is suited to a mobile-first offering.”

The Future of Media Conference, which takes place on July 23, will attract SA’s leading strategists in the fields of marketing, branding, media and advertising. The line-up of speakers will be revealed in due course, and delegates are invited to interact on issues affecting the industry as well as the role of technology and how it has changed the game.

