King James, The Odd Number unite

Independent agencies The Odd Number Group and the King James Group have announced the launch of a new joint venture agency called Groundswell.

The initiative aims to form an ongoing, forward-looking partnership and raises the prospect of agency acquisitions to bolster their joint capabilities.

"We’re building a partnership that will deliver real value to clients," says The Odd Number CEO Xola Nouse.

Notes King James CEO James Barty: "A coming together of two African-born, independent businesses can serve uniquely African opportunities with an innovative approach."