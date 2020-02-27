News & Insights

King James, The Odd Number unite

New joint venture agency called Groundswell aims to form an ongoing, forward-looking partnership

27 February 2020 - 05:00
Xola Nouse, CEO of The Odd Number. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail
Xola Nouse, CEO of The Odd Number. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail

Independent agencies The Odd Number Group and the King James Group have announced the launch of a new joint venture agency called Groundswell.

The initiative aims to form an ongoing, forward-looking partnership and raises the prospect of agency acquisitions to bolster their joint capabilities.

"We’re building a partnership that will deliver real value to clients," says The Odd Number CEO Xola Nouse.

Notes King James CEO James Barty: "A coming together of two African-born, independent businesses can serve uniquely African opportunities with an innovative approach."

FCB nabs Tseliso Rangaka

FCB Joburg’s creative studio has been boosted with the acquisition of top creative Tseliso Rangaka, who has quit Ogilvy Cape Town to become FCB’s ...
News & Insights
2 weeks ago

