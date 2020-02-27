How a paradigm shift will decide the future of media

The highly anticipated 2020 Future of Media Conference, presented in partnership with Vodacom and EziAds, will explore the paradigm shift that’s happening in the media environment where the industry is being challenged to change its way of doing things to become more effective. How the media industry engages with brands and the consumer is being rewritten, and how this plays out will be the key focus of the Future of Media Conference that takes place on July 23 2020 in Parktown, Johannesburg.

“How people consume media and engage with advertising is rapidly changing, and similarly requires media and brand owners to evolve their approach. Recognising the paradigm shift that is taking place is what has directed the focus that this year’s Future of Media Conference needs to take,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, a division of Arena Holdings, which hosts the event.

Subthemes that will be revealed further as the programme takes shape over the next few weeks include tackling the ABCs:

Advertising Anthropology

Branding Behaviourism

Content Creation

The themes will incorporate trends and trendspotting, media consumption and consumer behaviour, the influence of technology, cultural dynamics, immersive brand experiences, multichannel marketing, personalisation and authenticity, fake news and deep fakes, artificial intelligence (AI), chatbots and voice search, among others.

Watch this space for an exciting international speaker announcement in the next week.

More information about previous Future of Media events can be found on the event website www.quicklink.co.za/fom. Tickets are available at R1,725.

For partnership opportunities, please contact Cortney Hoyland at hoylandc@arena.africa. To purchase tickets, please contact Lucy Rowley at rowleyl@arena.africa