Another Ogilvy exit

Ogilvy SA CEO Alistair Mokoena has quit to join Google as SA country director

23 January 2020 - 05:00
Alistair Mokoena. Picture: SUPPLIED.
His exit is the latest in a series of high-profile departures at one of the country’s most formidable agency groups. It follows that of group MD Luca Gallarelli — who left to join TBWA\SA — and of Ogilvy SA COO Joanna Oosthuizen, who resigned to take up a global position as director, public relations and influence, for Ogilvy’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Pete Case, Ogilvy SA chief creative officer, left at the end of last year.

