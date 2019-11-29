Neo Mashigo wins Industry Leader of the Year at AdFocus

Multi-award-winning creative Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer (CCO) at M&C Saatchi Abel and co-founder of I See a Different You, was named Industry Leader of the Year at the 2019 AdFocus Awards.

Mashigo has had an illustrious career in the industry – though, surprisingly, it wasn’t the career he dreamt of as a youngster. Embarking on a law degree, he was doing part-time work at a company that researched advertising when he realised that the local adverts simply were not working and saw a gap for himself in the advertising space.

After responding to a newspaper ad posted by the Creative Directors Forum calling for individuals who were interested in pursuing a career in advertising, Mashigo was selected to participate in an accelerated programme.

The rest is history: he became the first black creative to work at Net#work BBDO, studying advertising at AAA and later Vega at night. He spent four years at Net#work BBDO as a copywriter, then moving to Ogilvy as a creative group head, and joining FCB as an executive creative director two years later.

During this time, Mashigo also co-founded I See a Different You as a side project – a business that started out to provide an alternative view of Soweto and later Africa and which is now positioned as a production company specialising in film, photography and influencer work. The company is also looking to create a Saturday school to expose township children to the creative arts.

In 2017 Mashigo joined M&C Saatchi Abel as creative partner, being promoted a year later to CCO. He arrived at the agency when it was in a state of flux and colleagues report that thanks to his talent for building relationships and creative leadership, M&C Saatchi Abel has shone at various awards, won the coveted Nando’s account and generally flourished.