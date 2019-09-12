News & Insights

Ogilvy MD Luca Gallarelli leaves

12 September 2019 - 05:00
Luca Gallarelli. Picture: SUPPLIED
Luca Gallarelli. Picture: SUPPLIED

Luca Gallarelli, MD of Ogilvy SA, has quit after almost 20 years with the agency group. He worked on local and international brands including SA Breweries, Mondelez, Investec, Audi, Volkswagen, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Gumtree, Investec and KFC.

Under his leadership, Ogilvy Cape Town achieved commercial and creative success, including many years as SA’s No 1 creative agency, several Loeries grands prix and a Cannes grand prix.

Ogilvy SA CEO Alistair Mokoena says: "Luca … [is] part of the DNA here and we are sad to see him go. We will miss his love for creativity, his passion for people, his respect for teamwork and his commitment to client relationships."

Ogilvy wins big at last Apex awards

Ogilvy SA was the recipient of the only two gold awards at the 2019 Apex Awards
News & Insights
2 months ago

