Ogilvy wins big at last Apex awards

The Apex awards recognise communications campaigns’ performance excellence across three key categories: a launch category for brands or services that are less than 12 months old with no significant history of advertising; a change category for new campaigns from previously advertised brands that resulted in significant short-term effects on sales and/or behaviour; and a sustain category for campaigns that benefited a business by maintaining or strengthening a brand over a long period.

This year an additional award was made recognising an entry that demonstrated the most ingenious response to limited advertising or research funds. This award went to King James and AB InBev for their “Newlands Spring – Not that Newlands” campaign.

“Winning an Apex is the ultimate accolade because it is a testament to the importance of investing in advertising and communications when building a successful brand or business,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), adding that this year’s winners and finalists were showcased as the best of breed in the profession.

These are the last Apex awards that will be made. From 2020 the ACA will be hosting the first African edition of the Effie Awards – Effie SA. These awards are regarded by advertisers and agencies globally as being pre-eminent in the industry, and recognise any and all forms of marketing that contribute to a brand’s success.