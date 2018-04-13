Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Altron appoints MD for expansion in Africa

13 April 2018 - 05:42 Nick Hedley
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Allied Electronics (Altron) aims to enter new markets in Africa and will prioritise southern and east Africa, the management said on Thursday.

The JSE-listed telecommunications and information technology group said this week it had created the position of MD for the rest of Africa, and that Ike Dube would fill the role.

This was part of its plan to "grow significantly in the rest of Africa", said Altron marketing and investor relations executive Zipporah Maubane.

Dube, previously head of business risk management at MTN SA, would be "consolidating and expanding our technology offering" at existing African operations, while driving expansions into new markets on the continent.

"Our priority regions are southern and east African territories, followed by central and west Africa," Maubane said.

The group would conduct market assessments and "respond accordingly".

Altron also aimed to offer more products and services to existing customers across the continent. The group has operations in 22 African countries.

Earnings for the year to end-February 2018 grew, Altron said. Headline earnings per share from continuing operations were 14%-19% higher than the prior year after stripping out the effect of once-off costs.

Revenue from continuing operations on a normalised basis would increase 10%-12%.

Altron is undergoing a restructuring, which cost R60m net of tax in the year, and is selling off noncore businesses. The Powertech group, Altech Multimedia and Altech Autopage businesses are classified as discontinued operations, and Altron is in the process of disposing of Powertech Transformers. The group said it expected to sell CBI Telecom Cables and Altech Multimedia in the current financial year.

Sales of unprofitable operations and improved returns from the remaining discontinued businesses boosted earnings. The group said its core operations "had a satisfactory performance for the year ended 28 February 2018".

UK-based Phoenix Software, acquired in September 2017, "positively contributed" to revenue and earnings.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

New Seaborn cable to link SA and the Americas

The undersea cable project, expected to cost between $120m and $140m, will support the roll-out of broadband in Africa
Companies
1 day ago

Benin frequency fees row sidelines MTN chief

Stephen Blewett has not been allowed to return to Benin after row over ‘exorbitant’ frequency fees
Companies
1 day ago

AI automation a potential route of entry to the telecoms sector

Thanks to AI-enabled automation, setting mobile virtual network operators can be done ‘at a fraction of the cost’
Companies
3 days ago

FNB Connect mobile customers grow

Division that lets Cell C network infrastructure and is linked to the eBucks rewards programme passes 600,000 subscribers mark
Companies
16 days ago

MTN plans to enter Namibia’s mobile-operator market

Namibia’s high penetration rate will make gaining market share a challenge
Companies
17 days ago

Telkom’s R1bn debt issue ‘reflects strong interest’

The company tells Business Day investors support its drive to diversify sources of funding
Companies
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Shock and disbelief as Dutch base gets Christo ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
McKinsey and Trillian to pay back Eskom R1.6bn
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Discovery makes a statement with bold new HQ in ...
Companies
4.
JSE pulls plug on Sagarmatha listing
Companies
5.
Curator’s report reveals can of worms at VBS
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Altron unit lands contract to roll out broadband in Limpopo
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altron sells Powertech Transformers for R250m
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altron expects HEPS for six-month period to be up between 16% and 36%
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.