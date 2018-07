Ogilvy SA has appointed Luca Gallarelli, former MD of the agency’s Cape Town office, as group MD.

Gallarelli has been a member of the Ogilvy holding board since 2016. Other senior appointments are Vicki Buys, as Ogilvy Cape Town MD, and Tassin Albertyn, the new head of delivery.

Says Alistair Mokoena, Ogilvy SA CEO: "These appointments strengthen our ability to put client needs at the centre of what we do."