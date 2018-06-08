News & Insights

Neo Mashigo: New M&C Saatchi Abel creative chief

He joined the agency 12 months ago and will ‘lead and oversee the creative mandate of the group’

08 June 2018 - 11:33 Jeremy Maggs
Neo Mashigo. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS/FINANCIAL MAIL
Creative powerhouse Neo Mashigo has been promoted to chief creative officer at the M&C Saatchi Abel group. He joined the agency 12 months ago and will "lead and oversee the creative mandate of the group".

M&C Saatchi Abel works on brands such as Nando’s, Hollard and Windhoek Lager. The Johannesburg agency recently won the Lexus account. It’s no secret in the industry that the founders have been chasing a car brand since inception, given Mike Abel and Jacques Burger’s longtime association with the Volkswagen brand during their Ogilvy days.

Mashigo is a former chair and current board member of the Loerie Awards, and was executive creative director at Ogilvy & Mather and FCB.

Ogilvy tops the Creative Circle rankings

The latest Creative Circle winners show that the best marketing campaigns go beyond simply getting a brand’s message across
2 hours ago

