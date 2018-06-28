Roaring in Cannes

Again proving SA’s ability to produce award-winning radio advertising, Ogilvy Cape Town won a Grand Prix in the category at last week’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

The accolade was for a Black Label beer commercial as well as an initiative against women abuse. The agency group also took a clutch of silver and bronze statues in the category.

Rival TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris won a gold Lion award in radio for client Flight Centre and another in the entertainment category for its Joburg Ballet campaign, "Breaking ballet".

In total nine SA agencies, including 1886, Havas, DDB, King James, Joe Public and Y&R, took home 20 statues.