News & Insights

Roaring in Cannes

Ogilvy Cape Town wins a Grand Prix in the radio advertising category at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

28 June 2018 - 10:22 Jeremy Maggs
Cannes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Cannes. Picture: SUPPLIED

Again proving SA’s ability to produce award-winning radio advertising, Ogilvy Cape Town won a Grand Prix in the category at last week’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

The accolade was for a Black Label beer commercial as well as an initiative against women abuse. The agency group also took a clutch of silver and bronze statues in the category.

Rival TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris won a gold Lion award in radio for client Flight Centre and another in the entertainment category for its Joburg Ballet campaign, "Breaking ballet".

In total nine SA agencies, including 1886, Havas, DDB, King James, Joe Public and Y&R, took home 20 statues.

How Burger King differentiates itself from McD’s

Burger King’s global marketing chief tells his audience at the Cannes Lions Festival how the fast-food giant defines an online audience
News & Insights
37 minutes ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How Burger King differentiates itself from McD’s
News & Insights
2.
Roaring in Cannes
News & Insights
3.
Martech: How to avoid being blinded by technology
News & Insights
4.
Tapping into the wisdom of youth
News & Insights

Related Articles

Experience and consistency outweigh branding alone
News & Insights

Tapping into the wisdom of youth
News & Insights

Creative economy: As good as gold
News & Insights

SA youth rank Nike as coolest brand
News & Insights

Brand sponsorship: Connect with the fans
News & Insights

World Cup: New brands line up
News & Insights

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.