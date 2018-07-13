News & Insights

Trevor Ndhlovu steps up at Black River FC

13 July 2018 - 13:35 Jeremy Maggs
Jonathan Deeb and Ahmed Tilly. Picture: SUPPLIED
Johannesburg-based ad agency Black River FC has appointed Trevor Ndhlovu as its new MD, taking over from Janine Allem.

Ndhlovu, who joined the agency last year as client service director, has also worked for the Ogilvy group.

Black River FC is owned by the Jupiter Drawing Room in Cape Town and is part of the global WPP network.

The agency has been on the back foot since the departure of its co-founder and creative director Ahmed Tilly, who joined FCB, and Ndhlovu will have his work cut out. He describes Black River as a small agency with a big heart and a staff that has a healthy respect for its clients. Its clients include OLX and Wonga.

Local ad agencies have an edge

TBWA\Worldwide’s global chief creative officer believes local ad agencies are well placed to capitalise on the new demands facing brands
