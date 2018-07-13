Trevor Ndhlovu steps up at Black River FC

Johannesburg-based ad agency Black River FC has appointed Trevor Ndhlovu as its new MD, taking over from Janine Allem.

Ndhlovu, who joined the agency last year as client service director, has also worked for the Ogilvy group.

Black River FC is owned by the Jupiter Drawing Room in Cape Town and is part of the global WPP network.

The agency has been on the back foot since the departure of its co-founder and creative director Ahmed Tilly, who joined FCB, and Ndhlovu will have his work cut out. He describes Black River as a small agency with a big heart and a staff that has a healthy respect for its clients. Its clients include OLX and Wonga.