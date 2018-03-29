News & Insights

Ogilvy named top agency

29 March 2018 - 14:22 Jeremy Maggs
Chris Gotz, chief creative officer at Ogilvy & Mather SA. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The Creative Circle has named Ogilvy as its agency of the year and agency group of the year.

The Creative Circle, the representative body of local creative directors, runs the much sought-after Ad of the Year awards.

One of Ogilvy’s main clients, KFC, was the most-awarded brand, taking home accolades in a diverse range of disciplines, including digital, integrated and radio.

Ogilvy chief creative officer Pete Case says: "These awards were only possible with consistent performance across a whole year and true partnership with our clients."

Alistair King, co-founder and chief creative officer of the King James Group, was inducted into the Creative Circle hall of fame.

27 days ago

