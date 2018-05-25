Using podcasting to connect with consumers

The power of voice should not be underestimated in a world where there is an ever-increasing emphasis on visual platforms. Audio remains particularly important on the African continent, where our history is an oral one and many people learn through storytelling. Podcasting, one step, is fast gaining traction to connect and engage with niche audiences who are smart, affluent and make the decisions.

This is the view of CliffCentral’s Gareth Cliff, speaking at a creative exchange hosted by the Mobile Marketing Association last week. Social media is a visual platform, says Cliff, offering consumers a plethora of things to see. But the visual response required by social media doesn’t lend itself to multitasking, something that has become essential in today’s environment, which is driven by time efficiency.

“You can’t check Instagram while driving your car or cooking dinner, but you can listen while you do pretty much anything else,” says Cliff, adding that in a time-pressured world audio has a big role to play. Moreover, he believes the power of voice can cut through the clutter and competitiveness of visual media.

Looking back on the history of podcasting, Cliff recalls how in the past, a small minority of people were interested in podcasts – a “dirty secret” that one wouldn’t necessarily want anyone else to know about. Today, podcasting is the fastest-growing medium in the US, with 70% year-on-year growth over the past three years.