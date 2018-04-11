Direct marketers need to honour the opt-out

Ethical and responsible marketing is now more important than ever, and when it comes to direct marketing best practices, it’s in companies’ own best interests to toe the line.

Direct marketers should not wait for the implementation (and subsequent fines) of the Protection of Personal Information (Popi) act to kick in to respect the consumer. Nevertheless, it is worthwhile to explore what Popi holds in store for companies undertaking any form of direct marketing, and to consider the importance of honouring consumers’ right to opt out of the marketing process.

Electronic communication and outbound calling

The most notable point to understand when it comes to electronic channels of communication (e-mail, SMS and automated voice messaging), is that companies will need explicit opt-in permission to contact the consumer. Here it is not about having the legal right to market to people, as the Electronic Communications Act now specifies, but rather involves being able to prove that they specifically gave permission for your communication.

This is set to bring about an overall decline in electronic marketing, and securing that valuable opt-in permission is going to be crucial. Yes, some companies will certainly struggle, but by providing relevant, ethical, targeted deals to their consumer database, there’s no reason for them to opt out, especially if their offers are beneficial.

When it comes to outbound calling, Popi permits one marketing call to a person, even if he or she has not opted in. During this call, operators can attempt to get them to opt in for future marketing (both electronic and voice). While this might protect jobs in the SA call centre industry, it could result in locals receiving more intrusive calls while less intrusive e-mail and SMS marketing declines.